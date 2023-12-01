Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 18,308 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.31% of Surmodics worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.