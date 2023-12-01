Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Titan Medical Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Titan Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.