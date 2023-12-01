Timothy D. Proctor Purchases 20,236 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 20,236 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $11,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

VWE opened at $0.51 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

