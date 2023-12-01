TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TimkenSteel worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $876.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $432,612 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Profile

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.