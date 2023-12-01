TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TIXT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

