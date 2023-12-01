Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

