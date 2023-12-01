SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $767.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

