Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.64. 2,684,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,215,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

