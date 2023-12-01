Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Declines By 67.6%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTP. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

