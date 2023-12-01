Shane Driggers Sells 1,377 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Shane Driggers sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $12,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shane Driggers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shane Driggers sold 2,244 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $22,552.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.32 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

EVCM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

