Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,998 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.