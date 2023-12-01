Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,724 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

