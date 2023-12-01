Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,145 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Leslie’s worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Leslie’s by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Leslie’s by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Leslie’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $4.93 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.