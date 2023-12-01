Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

