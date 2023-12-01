Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.89 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

