Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Perrigo worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $80,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

