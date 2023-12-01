Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 196.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,782 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Certara worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.41 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

