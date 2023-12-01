Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,721 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Chord Energy worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 689.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,575 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

