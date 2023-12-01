Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.