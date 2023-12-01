Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 87,193 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.57% of Replimune Group worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

