Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 560,395 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 560,395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.69 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

