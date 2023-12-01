Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,270 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $43.10 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

