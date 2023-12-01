Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,080 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

