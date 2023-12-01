Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,236 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Hesai Group worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HSAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

HSAI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hesai Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

