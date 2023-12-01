Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,335 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

