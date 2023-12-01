Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

URTH stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.99.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

