Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

