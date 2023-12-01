Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,643 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.04.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

