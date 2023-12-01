Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $275.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.52. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $252.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

