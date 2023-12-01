Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.81.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.52. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $252.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock worth $141,599,853 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

