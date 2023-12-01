Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $251.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $252.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,390 shares of company stock valued at $141,599,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

