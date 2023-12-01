Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

