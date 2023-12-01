Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Rogers Communications worth $69,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 796.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $43.08 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

