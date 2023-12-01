Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rithm Capital worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

