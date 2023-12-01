Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 76000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

