Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

RRC stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

