Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,678 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

