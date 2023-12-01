ProShare Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

