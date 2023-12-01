PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

PowerBand Solutions stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. PowerBand Solutions has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.08.

About PowerBand Solutions

PowerBand Solutions Inc develops, markets, and sells access to cloud-based transaction platforms to finance and lease new and used vehicles. It provides DrivrzXchange, an inclusive multi-sided marketplace that allows buyers and sellers to list and/or find vehicles; and DrivrzFinancial, a technology driven finance solution focus on used vehicle and EV leasing.

