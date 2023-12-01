PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance
PowerBand Solutions stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. PowerBand Solutions has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.08.
About PowerBand Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PowerBand Solutions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.