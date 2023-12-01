PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 878 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

