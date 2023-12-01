PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,725 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2,674.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ciena by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 13.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,628,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $45.84 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

