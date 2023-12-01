PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 98,053.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,603,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,602,187 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

