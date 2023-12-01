Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 78,478 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 78,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

