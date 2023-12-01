Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

