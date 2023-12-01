Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

