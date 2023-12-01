Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.27 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

