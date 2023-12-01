O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

