O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,745 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

