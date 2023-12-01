O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.67.

WPP Stock Up 0.6 %

WPP stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.