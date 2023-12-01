O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,652 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WDS opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WDS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

